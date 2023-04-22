The former Miss Italy Clarissa Marchese and her husband Federico Gregucci have finally welcomed their second child into their arms

After nine months of anxious waiting, the former Miss Italy Clarissa Marquis and her husband, footballer Federico Gregucci, have finally welcomed their second child into their arms. The announcement of the birth of Christian, this is the name chosen for the baby, naturally arrived on social networks, where the couple published some very sweet posts.

Credit: clarissamarchese – Instagram

It was last October when the 2014 Miss Italy winner and her husband, the footballer Federico Gregucciannounced the imminent birth of their second child.

The model had posted a family photo in which the protagonist was her new tummy and in the caption she explained why she had waited until the third month of pregnancy to break the news.

If the first pregnancy was a walk of health, this is taking me ten. I didn’t expect it, my only term of comparison was Arya’s pregnancy which was perfect, never any trouble, nothing, with this pregnancy from day one I started feeling bad and unfortunately I continue to have trouble. You know the list of pregnancy annoyances, I’ve done them all and therefore these three months have been particularly complicated.

Nonetheless things were looking up and everyone was ready to face the voyage that would lead them to meet a new baby.

Clarissa Marchese mother again

Now those months and that journey have finally come to an end and little Christian has come to keep company with little Arya, Clarissa and Federico’s first daughter, born about three years ago.

The model and the athlete, after some heartaches in recent days, finally got to know the little one on Friday morning and they welcomed with enormous joy on social media.

The video uploaded by the new mother bis on Instagram, in which the little girl is seen, is particularly sweet Arya who approaches the cradle and caresses her newborn brother with love. Accompanying the video, Clarissa then wrote: