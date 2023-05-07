The Government of Joe Biden tries to shield itself from the end of Title 42. A health policy issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but which became a tool for immigration control used by the Trump and Biden administrations. We analyze what this measure left behind and whether the policies adopted by the White House will manage to mitigate the migratory impact on the southern border as of May 11.

