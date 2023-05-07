Football | The police intervened in the stampede of supporters at a football game in Tampere

The match was stopped at the beginning due to the burning of torches.

in Tampere The local football match played did not go without disorder when Ilves’ second team and Tampere United met in the men’s Kakkose.

The Internal Finland Police Department announced on its Twitter account that a clash broke out between the supporters of the teams after the match ended.

However, according to the police, the situation was quickly brought under control.

The police also told about the people who caused disturbances in the audience. The disturbances were related to the burning of torches and the firing of rockets.

Morning paper the live stream broadcast from the match shows how Ilves supporters lit torches a moment before the match. The group of supporters was around 20 people.

A good minute after the start of the match, TamU’s supporters group lit the torches. The blue smoke wafting onto the field was so thick that the match had to be stopped for just under a couple of minutes.

Supporter groups were on different sides of the field.

Based on Aamulehti’s stream, the supporters’ skirmish did not start immediately after the final whistle.

After the fight was stopped, the Ilves players went to celebrate the victory with the fans cheering in the corner. TamU’s players also went to thank their fans after the match.

Lynx 2 won the match 3–1.