Given the end of the sanitary measure, which came into force during the term of Donald Trump, the United States announces new restrictions for irregular migrants imposed, this time, by the Government of Joe Biden. People seeking to cross the border say the policy change has created an environment fraught with uncertainty. In this edition of Aquí América we go to the southern border to hear the testimonies of those who are trying to achieve the American dream.

