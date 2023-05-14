Pushilin’s adviser said that the purpose of the UAF strike on Donetsk are emergency services

The purpose of the strike inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kirovsky district of Donetsk on Saturday, May 13, are emergency services. This was stated by Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Jan Gagin, writes TASS.

He explained that the Ukrainian troops corrected the strike with the help of a drone. “After the first salvo in the Kirovsky district, the enemy waited until rescuers and ambulances arrived at the scene. This was followed by the next volley, the result of which was the death of a mother and a child in their own house, ”he called the target of the strike. Gagin stressed that it was aimed fire at emergency services.

Earlier it was reported that a four-year-old child with his mother died in Donetsk during the shelling of the city. An “explosive object” got into one of the houses in the Kuibyshevsky district of the city, which caught fire, because of which the house caught fire. The woman and child died in the fire.