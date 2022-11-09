On the occasion of an interview, Tomaso Trussardi breaks the silence on Giovanni Angiolini

After numerous rumors about an alleged flashback with Michelle Hunziker, Tomaso Trussardi has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the well-known entrepreneur the protagonist of a gossip were some statements made by himself against Giovanni Angiolini. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

After being at the center of the news due to his relationship with Michelle Hunziker, finally Tomaso Trussardi has decided to break the silence. On the occasion of ainterview issued to the “Corriere Della Sera”, the famous entrepreneur has unveiled some details of his private life.

Since he announced the separation with Michelle Hunziker, the entrepreneur has always been at the center of the spotlight. Before going into the details of the matter, the man wanted to silence the numerous rumors about the alleged flirt with other women:

There has not been and there is no new woman next to me. I have been credited with flirting of all kinds, the truth is that I feel temporally unsuitable for any kind of relationship with a woman other than Michelle.

As he claimed himself, after one love story as important as the one with the Swiss presenter, it is not easy start over. Yet Michelle has succeeded. Regarding this, the entrepreneur stated:

I know Michelle did this, perhaps out of need for comfort and support, at a very difficult time in our marriage.

Later, Tomaso wanted to make a intervention regarding Giovanni Angiolini, the now ex boyfriend by Michelle Hunziker. On the surgeon, the entrepreneur does not make a good impression at all. These were his words: