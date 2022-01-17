Winning the lottery is something that, with a lot of luck, can happen once in a lifetime. But who hasn’t dreamed of winning the lottery and being able to buy a house, take a trip or simply help their relatives. Too many plans in the head before an almost impossible fact that is only reserved for a select few.

One of these graceful people is a young American woman, 37 years old, that has won 1.3 million euros in the ‘Lucky 7s Fast Cash’ draw. Although, what is truly anecdotal about what happened is that, according to her, it was his mother who motivated him to acquire the tenth, while doing some shopping in Lincoln Park, Michigan (United States).

The woman, until now anonymous, has detailed to the local media that she acquired the lottery ticket on December 18 after listening to her mother and “try that game“.

“I was outside with my mother and she told me that the biggest prize was more than a million, so I should try,” according to the British tabloid, ‘The Sun’, from the young woman’s words.

reaction to winning the award

“I bought a couple of tickets and won a few dollars, so I decided to buy one more with my winnings. That’s when I hit the jackpot. I was so excited I really wasn’t sure how to react.. I called the owner of the bar and told him that I had won and asked him to scan the ticket for me,” said the young woman upon learning that she had won the prize.

“It confirmed to me that I had won and I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he added. He also made known to those present everything he had planned to do with that money. His plans include: paying off student loans, buying a new house and going to Disney World with his son.