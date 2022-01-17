The expansion of the list of countries where the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been recognized indicates the recognition of its high efficiency. This was announced on Monday, January 17, by Alexei Kuznetsov, Assistant to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation.

“The continued expansion of the list of countries that have de facto recognized the Russian Sputnik vaccine clearly indicates that its high effectiveness is recognized abroad,” Kuznetsov said. “RIA News”.

Earlier in the day, an Australian regulator recognized Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as a drug to confirm vaccination status.

Last week, the Australian Medicines Administration (TGA) received additional information from the Russian government about the protective functions of the vaccine and its ability to reduce the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19. The data showed that the two-component “Sputnik V” has an average effectiveness against infection and the manifestation of symptoms of infection at a level of at least 89%, and against severe illness, hospitalization or death – at least 98-100%.

On January 15, WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said that on December 30, the Russian Direct Investment Fund handed over to the World Health Organization all the necessary documentation to continue the procedure for approving the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

