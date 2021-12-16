For a long time he thought he was living in his dream house. But for Henk Palts from Deventer it is anything but carefree living in his house built of tree trunks. He is at odds with the municipality. He states that his chalet is too big. Especially too high. “It’s about centimeters. They destroy me.”
Judah Bolink
Latest update:
16-12-21, 18:01
An earlier version of this article erroneously stated that the house had to be lowered 15 centimeters, but it is about 58 centimeters.
