Toyota has long been a cool lover of the electric car, but in the meantime the Japanese car giant is gearing up for an impressive EV offensive. The ambition to present no fewer than 30 new electric models by 2030 is being reinforced by releasing 15 concept cars in one go. And among those 15 study models is this Lexus RZ450e, the premium version of the Toyota bZ4X – the electric SUV is also commercialized as Subaru Solterra.

The design of the Lexus RZ450e matches that of today’s models, with a stylized front and sharp flank lines. The technical details of the electric SUV are not being communicated, but thanks to the specifications of the Toyota bZ4X, we know that the RZ will build on the E-TNGA platform.

Autonomy and charging

The Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra offer a choice between a front-wheel drive variant with 204 and an all-wheel drive version with 218 hp, the Lexus may get some extra power to highlight the premium difference. The battery pack has a capacity of 70 kWh and promises a driving range of 450 kilometers.

The on-board DC fast charger has a power of 150 kW. This allows 80% of the battery to be charged in 30 minutes. An 11 kW internal AC charger will arrive shortly after launch (late 2022). But there is also a little extra in the form of solar panels on the roof to refuel for free on the way or when the car is stationary. Toyota promises up to 1,800 km of extra autonomy per year thanks to the sun, about 35 km per week if you live in a sunny area.