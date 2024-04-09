When traveling on the road on a means of transport, whether it is a car, a moped or any other means, we must be very careful. The road hides many dangers which in some cases can be avoided, but this is not always possible. Today, unfortunately, another name is added to the list of road victims. In fact, yesterday evening, a accident in Naples it shook the entire community; a twenty-year-old loses his life, while a peer of his age is hospitalized in serious conditions. Here's what happened.

Car accident

Late yesterday evening, Monday 8 April, a tragic road accident in Via Vasca al Pianillo shook the entire community. One scooter driven by a twenty-year-old who was carrying a friend of his age and collided with a car. Unfortunately, in the tragic crash one of the two twenty-year-olds, whose identity is not yet known, lost his life, while his friend is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

Car accident

The dynamics of the accident are yet to be clarified. Both the 118 rescuers rushed to the scene, in the San Giuseppe Vesuviano area, in the province of Naples. that Policemen. When help arrived, there was nothing that could be done for one of the two young people except to declare his death. The other young man involved in the tragic accident was immediately rescued and transported urgently at the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital in Nola. The twenty-year-old's condition is very serious and the health workers are doing everything possible.

Rescue vehicles

The dynamics of what happened are still not clear, the agents of the San Giuseppe Vesuviano police station have carried out all the findings in order to establish any responsibilities. The community of Terzigno, the place of origin of both young people, rallies around the victim's family. Meanwhile, everyone hopes that the other young man involved can improve and recover. Unfortunately in recent days there have been many road accidents and for this reason, it is important to reiterate how important it is caution And attention when driving a vehicle.