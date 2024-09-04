A person who had been robbed was crying when he was attacked in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. The girl was strangled, thrown to the ground and even begged the robbers not to take his cell phone, since his father continued to cover the cost of the device.

According to the criteria of

“No, please. Seriously, bro. My cell phone! My dad is paying with the card!“the victim exclaimed.

The robbery took place in front of the municipal building in São João de Meriti and was recorded by security cameras monitoring the area.

The device was stolen on the night of Monday, August 2. The victim was with two other girls when she was intercepted by two criminals on a motorcycle. One of them got out and approached the group. The criminal strangled the young woman to take her phone and threw her to the ground.

Civil authorities are working to identify those responsible for the crime. The two individuals who were travelling on the motorcycle managed to escape.

The affected person even remained crying on the ground for a while after the incident. Although in the area There are several government buildings in São João de MeritiResidents say that robberies are frequent in the area.

Desperar-se apósfrer um assalto uma cena rotineira. In the case of a young person in São João de Meriti, not Rio de Janeiro, the dinner was recorded on video and was broadcast in Brazil. In the images, it is possible to see her being focused on her thief, while she implores, with screams, that he is not… pic.twitter.com/OOUNMZnGs3 — O Tempo (@otempo) September 4, 2024

“Especially every weekend, when there is not much activity and when the government offices are closed. Every week there is a robbery there,” said a resident, who preferred not to reveal his identity.

Military police said they conduct regular patrols and were not notified of the incident. The Prime Minister indicated that there was a 5% decrease in robberies of pedestrians in the area during the first half of the year, compared to the previous year.

The institution also assured that it collaborates with the Civil Police to locate the criminals.

Lucas Madureira and Edvaldo Santos.

O Globo Brasil / GDA.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.