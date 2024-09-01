Helsinki hall | CEO of Helen Sähköverkto about the power outage: “We cannot bear responsibility for it”

Helsinki hall|Electricity will not be cut off if it causes danger to people or the environment. So far, no such risk has been identified. However, material damage is possible.

1.9. 18:45

Helsinki The city-owned Helen Sähköverkko plans to cut off the electricity from the Russian-owned Helsinki Hall on Monday. The CEO of the company tells HS about this Markus Lehtonen.

According to Lehtonen, the Helsinki Rescue Service is evaluating what the power cut in the hall will cause. So far, it has not reported any specific risks.

“If they state that cutting off the electricity causes the environment or people some kind of danger to life or health, then of course they don’t cut off the electricity.”

The rescue service visited the hall with representatives of the property last Sunday, says the risk management manager of the Helsinki rescue service Pekka Itkonen.

According to him, it is possible that material damage can occur in the hall, for example moisture damage, if the electricity is cut off. At the moment, however, there is no reason to suspect that it would have harmful effects on the environment or health.

“We have gone over with the representatives of the hall how they can prepare for the situation. We are monitoring the situation.”

Helen Elektroverkko will review the matter with the rescue authority on Monday. Unless the situation has changed by then, the electricity will go out, says Lehtonen.

“It takes place as a manual procedure during the morning, if such a procedure is performed. Let’s go there to make the connections on the spot.”

According to Halliyhtiö, dangerous situations can result from cutting off the electricity, when groundwater threatens to rise into the premises and, among other things, the fire alarm system, sprinkler system and building automation stop working.

Lehtonen also confirms that the power cut has extensive effects on the property. Most of the systems work with electricity.

Responsibility However, according to Lehtonen, Helen is not going to pay if the hall is damaged due to the damage caused by the power cut.

Lehtonen says that the company operates in the same way with all customers.

“We cannot take responsibility for that. If there is a situation where the electricity bills cannot be paid, there is always some inconvenience to the customer from the power cut. It’s a measure that we have to do equally for all customers.”

Office manager of Helsinki Jukka-Pekka Ujula says he is aware that the electricity is now being cut off.

“The city’s strong wish is that the hall remains in good condition and that its property-technical usability can be secured. Unfortunately, however, the city has quite limited opportunities to act.”

Halliytiö the electricity bill could no longer be paid because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which supervises the sanctions, no longer allows a third party to pay the bills with the hall company’s exemption permit.

The main owners of the hall are Russians Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family. They are on the sanctions list because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Does the rescue service have an obligation to go, for example, to pump water in a situation caused by sanctions?

“Primarily, the owner is responsible for the fire and rescue safety of the site. If an accident happens and we are alerted there, yes we have an obligation to go there. It’s no different from other construction sites,” Itkonen says.

A representative of the hall company Kai Paananen did not want to comment on the situation to HS on Sunday evening.

“We’ll come back tomorrow, when we’ll see how the situation develops,” he said.