Tilt – Keep Time: Previews (Competitors, Teams and Guests) of the Sixth Episode, September 1st

Tonight, September 1, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Italia 1, Tilt – Tieni il tempo will be broadcast, the new musical game show hosted by Enrico Papi. Elisabetta Canalis, Beppe Vessicchio, Paolo Noise and Marco Mazzoli will be alongside him in a challenge dedicated to music. Let’s see together the previews and guests of this evening.

Previews, contestants and guests

In each episode, two teams each made up of four celebrities, ready to have fun and put themselves to the test through hilarious tests with one common denominator: music.

In the center of the studio is a large record, reminiscent of the “legendary” vinyl and transformed from time to time into a fundamental element of the program. In fact, the challenges that the two teams will have to face will be decided by the rotation of the record. At the end of each round, the winning team will earn “The time”: the seconds of listening that will be needed to pass the final test decreeing the four champions of the evening who will return the following week.

But what are the games of Tilt? Among the challenges of the new game show by Enrico Papi there will be “Sfida Rap”, with the contestants challenging each other by rapping with words assigned by the record on musical bases that mark the time. Also, “Quasi uguali”: a contestant enters a soundproof booth and his teammates must understand, through his lip movements and his movements, what he is singing. And again, “La spintorella”: each faction on board a car must reach the finish line overcoming numerous unforeseen events. The champion team of the episode will be decreed by the final game during which each team has 60 seconds in addition to “Il tempo” earned in the previous round to guess the greatest number of songs.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tilt – Keep Time live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Italia 1 every Sunday evening at 9.20 pm hosted by Enrico Papi from 21 July 2024. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.