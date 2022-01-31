Home page politics

Value Union boss Max Otte announces his departure after the scandal surrounding his nomination for Federal President by the AfD. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld/ dpa

With his candidacy for the office of Federal President with the support of the AfD, Max Otte caused a stir. The leader of the union of values ​​is now retiring from politics.

After the scandal surrounding his candidacy for the office of Federal President on an AfD ticket, the head of the CDU, the head of the Union of Values, Max Otte, revoked his membership rights. Now the arch-conservative is drawing his own conclusions: Otte wants to withdraw from active politics.

CDU scandal: Max Otte withdraws from politics after being nominated for the AfD

“The office of Federal President or the candidacy is above the parties and at the end of a political career. What should come after that?” said the economist of the dpa. “So this candidacy also means my departure from the party-political stage.” Otte said that he was also resigning from the presidency of the Union of Values ​​with immediate effect. He wants to keep his membership in the club.

The Union of Values ​​reacted relatively coolly on Sunday: The federal executive board “accepts today’s resignation of its Federal Chairman and, in view of the public discussion, thanks him for his willingness to take this step to avert further political damage to the Union of Values,” it said in a statement.

On Tuesday (January 25), the CDU leadership had withdrawn the 57-year-old’s membership rights with immediate effect as a consequence of his candidacy for the AfD and initiated a procedure for his exclusion from the party. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak justified the procedure by saying that it was an “urgent and serious case of behavior that is seriously damaging to the party” that requires immediate intervention.

Despite the exclusion process: Otte excludes a change of party

Otte categorically ruled out a move to another party. He was a scholarship holder of the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation and has been a CDU member since 1991. At the end of the 1970s, as a teenager, he supported his father, who also belonged to the CDU, in the election campaign. “The CDU is my political home. I will fight to stay in this homeland,” he said.

Otte called the candidacy for the office of Federal President “one of the most honorable tasks and highest honors in the country that one can be asked to do”. Counter-candidates are traditionally used to draw attention to important issues in the country, he said, referring to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who should be able to secure a large majority for a second term in the election for Federal President on February 13.

Otte considers return to party politics “no longer possible”

Otte said he shares the concern of the left-wing candidate and Mainz social doctor Gerhard Trabert, for whom the issue of poverty and impoverishment in the middle class is important. In addition, he himself has repeatedly taken a stand against restrictions on democracy and fundamental rights in the wake of the corona pandemic. He turns against the brutalization of political discourse and increasing exclusion.

The fund manager ruled out accepting a paid mandate in politics in the future. “I will not seek a seat in the Bundestag or any other mandate.” He had been asked more often whether he was aiming for a seat in the Bundestag and had always declined. “After this candidacy for the office of Federal President, a return to party politics is no longer possible,” emphasized Otte.

After the CDU leadership’s decision, Otte announced that he would suspend the presidency of the Union of Values ​​and all other party-political activities “out of respect for the office of the Federal President and his dignity” until after the Federal Assembly on February 13. Otte had repeatedly been held close to the AfD. Until January 2021 he was chairman of the board of trustees of the AfD-affiliated Desiderius Erasmus Foundation. (dpa/sf)