Friday, August 5, 2022
Helsingin Sanomat | Disruptions in the distribution of HS – read the daily newspaper for free here

August 5, 2022
HS apologizes for the inconvenience caused to readers.

Helsingin Sanomat there have been disturbances in the distribution of the paper magazine, which is why some of the printed magazines have been delayed or not distributed at all. The digital magazine of the day can be read for free.

From this link you can read the magazine. ​​​​​​​​Helsingin Sanomat apologizes for the inconvenience caused to readers.

