Surely you remember having seen an episode of “bewitched” when you were a child, a teenager, even in your adulthood. Although this iconic series premiered in 1964, its impact on TV was such that it enjoyed the affection of the public in different broadcasts. However, as time went by, fans had to say goodbye to several of their stars, one by one.

We recently told you about the sad death of Elizabeth Montgomery (Samantha) and the slow agony of the remembered Dick York (the first Darrin of fiction), but they were not the only ones whose end was overshadowed by tragedy.

In fact, the frequent deaths among the most popular faces of the show have fueled a kind of urban theory: he was cursed. Even so, there is one of its main artists who seems to have escaped, at least for now, from these strange ‘coincidences’.

Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha. Photo: ABC

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Luiggi Lomparte, ‘Pedrito’, gets ready for Netflix with a new look

the girl who lived

Everything indicates that cancer was the main diagnosis that the actors and actresses of “Bewitched” had. This situation has not accompanied, happily, Erin Murphy, the remembered Tabatha of fiction. Believe it or not, the once little Stephens offspring is now 58 years old.

This is what Erin Murphy currently looks like, the remembered Tabatha from “Bewitched”. Photo: Instagram/@erinmurphybewitched

YOU CAN SEE: “My beautiful genius” and the sad death of Larry Hagman: the last wish of Major Nelson

His life is still linked to the world of entertainment, in one way or another. Despite the fact that his acting career is not plagued by credits in movies and series that you can recognize at a glance, she has had concurrent appearances.

According to his profile on the IMDb portal, Murphy has participated in productions such as “KCAL 9 News” (2021), “The Hollywood moment” (2021), “Life interrupted” (2017), “The comeback kids” (2017) , “Youthful Daze” (2014) and more.

But the same cannot be said for his colleagues on “Bewitched” (as it was titled in English).

The Stephens family from “Bewitched.” Photo: Terra

YOU CAN SEE: “The Ingalls family” and its controversial ending: the TV set was destroyed and the fans too

A curse or strange coincidences?

Much has been said that “Bewitched” was surrounded by a dark curse. This in relation to the deaths that occurred among the cast of protagonists. Of the most remembered and impressive, those of Montgomery Y Yorkwho died of cancer with no possibility of recovery and emphysema, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the Terra portal, Alice Pearce (Gladys Kravitz) said goodbye to this world two years after the premiere of “Bewitched” as a result of ovarian cancer, when she was only 48 years old. A couple of years after this event, Marion Lorne (Aunt Clara) passed away at the age of 82 from a heart attack.

The loss of Pearce forced ABC to replace her with the actress. sandra Gould in the role of Kravitz, but she also died: it was in 1999 from complications associated with medical intervention on the heart.

In the case of Irene VernonShe played Louise Tate until 1996, and was replaced by Kasey Rogers due to internal problems with the show. As you might imagine, both died a short time later: the first from an unspecified illness, while the second died, aged 80, from a stroke.

For its part, Agnes Moorehead(Endora, Samantha’s mother) died of uterine cancer in 1974. She was 73 years old.

Another replacement who was not saved from this presumed curse was dick Sergeant, the second Darrin. He was taken from this world by prostate cancer in 1994, when he was only 64 years old.