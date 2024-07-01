Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a new film based on the comic book character created by Mike Mignola. Although the paranormal detective already had films from Guillermo del Toro and a reboot in 2019, This will be another complete reboot that has nothing to do with the previous ones.

In this Hellboy adventure it seems we will see him with the eponymous Crooked Man, a well-known urban legend in England. The details of his plot are still quite scarce but it is evident that he will go to the fields of this country to solve the mystery of this being.

What immediately catches your attention about the trailer is that it appears to be very low budget. Especially if we compare it with the devil’s previous productions. In addition, it is already apparent that it will be more focused on the horror aspect with several scenes that could disturb viewers.

Source: Millennium Films

Although we already have a formal trailer, Hellboy: The Crooked Man still does not have a release date. The trailer even only indicates that it will arrive sometime this year. Probably for October or November to enter the commonly called ‘spooky season’. Did it catch your attention?

What do we know about Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

The story of Hellboy: The Crooked Man It is based on a plot from the comics of the same name. Even the film was written by Mike Mignola himself, creator of the character and his adventures in print. It is directed by Brian Taylor, who gave us Crank: High Voltage and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Taking the role of the renowned demon this time we have actor Jack Kesy. He is little known in the international market, but you will remember him as Black Tom Cassidy in the film Deadpool 2. We’ll see what she manages to do with the role that many associate with Ron Perlman. Will you watch it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.