As expected, on January 1, 2024, the version of Mickey Mouse that we saw in the short Steamboat Willie, has finally entered the public domain. So, it shouldn't be a big surprise to hear that multiple projects using Disney's mouse are already in development. One of these is Infestation 88a horror game with Mickey as one of the main terrors you will have to face.

Infestation 88 is being developed by Nightmare Forge Games, and is a multiplayer for up to four players. Here, we will have to face a rat infestation, where Mickey Mouse appears to us as an enemy that follows us everywhere.

Although there is not much information available at the moment, It is expected that Infestation 88 comes to PC sometime in 2024. According to the developers, this title is inspired by Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to present the iconic Disney character from a perspective never seen before, but that will become very common. The game will feature character customization features and the developers promised support for Nvidia's DLSS.

We remind you that Infestation 88 coming to PC sometime in 2024. On related topics, here you can see the first trailer of Mickey's Mouse Trap, horror movie starring this mouse. Likewise, it seems that a remake of Metal Gear Solid It is already in development.

Editor's Note:

Infestation 88 It will surely be the first of hundreds of horror games with Mickey Mouse. I hope that once game and movie creators see this in action, they finally decide to focus on better ideas than just seeing this iconic children's character in horror quotes.

Via: IGN