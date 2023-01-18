Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi died in the crash of a helicopter that fell near a kindergarten in Brovary in the Kyiv region. Among the victims also his deputy Yevhen Yenin and the secretary of state of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This was reported by the Ukrainian media quoting the head of the national police Ihor Klymenko, specifying that 9 of the dead were on board the aircraft.