Netflix has shared a new trailer for the fifth and final season of AGGRETSUKO, which will debut this month on the streaming platform worldwide. Through this new promotional video we can learn that Aggretsuko Season 5 will be officially available from February 16, 2023.

Once again the anime will be directed by Rareko and animated by the studio fanworks. Check out the new trailer below.

AGGRETSUKO Season 5 – Official Trailer

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network