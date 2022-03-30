Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

The Ukrainian ambassador describes in harsh words a conversation with Finance Minister Lindner. Chancellor Scholz accuses Russia of “imperialism”. The news ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict*: The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andrei Melnyk, accuses Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner of giving up Ukraine too quickly (see first report from March 29, 4:13 p.m.).

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andrei Melnyk, accuses Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner of giving up Ukraine too quickly (see first report from March 29, 4:13 p.m.). Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck*, on the other hand, receives praise from Melnyk.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz accuses Russia of “a very imperialistic vision” as the reason for the war of aggression against Ukraine (see update from March 29, 21:07).

Update from March 30, 7:23 a.m: Labor Minister Hubertus Heil expects that many of the war refugees will stay here longer because the destruction and the length of the conflict are not foreseeable. Therefore, these people must be given a longer-term perspective, specifically on the job market, for example through the recognition of qualifications, said the SPD * politician this Wednesday in the “Morgenmagazin” (ARD).

“A great many people come to us who also have a good education,” he continued. “How do we manage that they are not all pushed into auxiliary work? And above all: How do we manage that the people who have now had such a difficult fate behind them are not exposed to exploitative working conditions here either?” Heil is meeting with employers and trade unions this Wednesday to discuss these questions to advise.

Another current question: Should people who fled to Germany before the Ukraine war be registered in general? Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has so far rejected this, and the Christian Democrats are pushing for it. “Especially to protect the refugees themselves,” said CDU* leader Friedrich Merz on Monday (March 28).

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is pushing for the recognition of professional qualifications from Ukraine. © Frederic Kern/Imago

Ukraine war: Scholz criticizes Russian imperialism as “very threatening”

Update from March 29, 9:07 p.m.: At an event of the North Rhine-Westphalian SPD parliamentary group in the Düsseldorf state parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia of attacking Ukraine “for a very imperialist vision”. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is clearly aimed at gaining territory. “We cannot and will not accept that,” said Scholz: “It is indeed a serious and very, very, very threatening situation.”

He had many talks with Russia’s President. “Geopolitics – as he calls it – does play a major role,” said the Chancellor, describing his impression of Putin. But that was completely wrong. “When we all start leafing through the history books, where the borders used to be (…), where there were somehow claims (…), when we start looking around to see who speaks the same language or If you speak a similar language to yourself and derive some decision for the present from this knowledge, then we will create a time of unrest and war in Europe,” warned Scholz.

Germany and Ukraine: Chancellor Scholz wants to ensure “that this war finally stops”

Scholz underlined that the integrity and inviolability of the European borders are among the security policy achievements of the past decades. This was also done through joint decisions with Russia. There must be agreement that the borders will no longer be moved.

The Chancellor also said that NATO and Germany must be able to defend themselves. The investments in improved equipment for the Bundeswehr are therefore right. However, everything must be done primarily “to ensure that diplomacy and talks are used to finally end this war.”

Germany and Ukraine: Ambassador makes serious accusations against Lindner – “Worst conversation of my life”

First report from March 29, 4:13 p.m.: Berlin – The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, has made massive allegations against Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP): Lindner wanted to give up Ukraine prematurely after the Russian attack, said the diplomat of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

On February 24, the day on which Russian President Vladimir Putin * launched the attack from the neighboring country, Lindner sat there with “a polite smile” and talked as if the defeat of the Ukrainians had long been sealed, Melnyk said Sheet his view. Lindner told him: “You only have a few hours.”

Arms deliveries to Ukraine in the fight or the exclusion of Russia from the international financial system SWIFT have Lindner rated as pointless. Instead, the finance minister expected a puppet government to be installed in Ukraine shortly by Russia. the FAZ quotes Melnyk as saying: “That was the worst conversation in my life.”

Andriy Melnyk, Ambassador of Ukraine, is not sparing with frank words. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Germany and Ukraine: Ambassador certifies Habeck genuine sympathy

The Ukrainian ambassador accused German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) of being “mainly concerned” about her public image after the outbreak of war.

On the other hand, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck* (Greens) reaped recognition from Melnyk – even if he did not support an immediate energy embargo against Russia, as demanded by Melnyk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj*. “He has to represent this position, although it is morally difficult to maintain,” the 47-year-old ambassador is quoted as saying.

The afternoon after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Habeck was sitting in his office and was “devastated”. The Green politician was ashamed because his party had not agreed to arms deliveries to Ukraine earlier. In fact, during a talk show appearance, Habeck had expressed serious concerns about the traffic light government’s no.

Ukraine and Germany: Diplomat is considered difficult to deal with

The relationship between Melnyk and many German politicians is difficult, according to the FAZ-Report. Even before the Ukraine war, he was known for his hit-and-run mentality, and in 2016 he had already received a reprimand from the Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador has not been stingy with criticism of German politics since the outbreak of the Ukraine war and has also chosen drastic words. Among other things, Melnyk had approached Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) for not wanting to make a government statement directly after Selenskyj’s speech in the Bundestag.

“German politicians are very afraid of bad press,” says Melnyk in an interview. “Diplomats should sit in their offices and be silent – but that doesn’t work.” Andrei Melnyk recently rejected an invitation from Federal President Walter Steinmeier (SPD) to a benefit concert for Ukraine with harsh words. (smu) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.