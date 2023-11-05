v“Bild” tells us about a dispute among researchers, and no, it’s not about Covid or climate. It’s about the legendary “five-second rule”, according to which you can safely eat food that has fallen to the ground within five seconds. “According to an experiment by scientists in Birmingham (England), the rule is ‘okay’,” writes “Bild”, which is an expression rarely used in science; If the Covid vaccination had once been advertised as being “okay”, the uprising against it would probably have been even more violent.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey (USA), on the other hand, say,” we read further, “the wetter and more liquid a food is, the more densely the bacteria are distributed – within a second.” The “Okay” from Birmingham would therefore be differentiated to consider: You should spoon your spilled goulash soup off the floor as quickly as possible. You can safely leave the rusks next to it, they taste good even after days. But crunching under the shoes.

Martin Semmelrogge, whose “freaky wedding in Mallorca” is exclusively allowed to report on his “freaky wedding in Mallorca,” is as stylish as the “Freizeitrevue” can report on. Semmelrogge, in shorts, and his wife were married by the captain of a small yacht. “Regine dabs the tears of emotion from her eyes with kitchen paper,” is written above a photo in which the sweetheart’s groom is holding the roll. Another photo shows the couple, now bare-chested, on a double bed: “They spend their wedding night in the hotel because there is no electricity in their finca.” But why would you need electricity, especially on your wedding night? For the TV?

Ten feather people and Heidi

Heidi Klum presented her Halloween costume not to the “leisure revue” but to the whole world: she went as a peacock, whose feathers were created by ten artists from the Cirque de Soleil gathered around her. In case anyone is wondering what happened when Klum had to go somewhere that evening: the feather people were not attached to the dress. Her husband Tom’s outfit, which was in a huge egg, caused even more conversation. “Bild” judges: “For Heidi, Tom makes himself an idiot.” By making him an unhatched chick, she is (unconsciously?) pointing out the big age difference between them, an Oedipal note at least can be rejected: Since Klum is a male Since she is a peacock, she couldn’t have laid the egg herself. And anyone who thinks Tom’s costume is unmanly should remember Olli Kahn’s battle cry “Eggs! We need eggs!” remember.



Charlotte Gainsbourg in front of her father Serge’s home

:



Image: AFP



We would find a visit to Serge Gainsbourg’s Paris home, which was opened as a museum practically unchanged, empty ashtrays included, more exciting than Klum’s costume parties; hopefully it has at least been ventilated. According to Gala, daughter Charlotte tells anecdotes in the audio guide: “And when the children (Gainsbourg had four with three wives) were all out of the house, her father simply bricked up the door to the children’s room. It was his way of saying goodbye.” Well, on some days we would have liked to brick up the doors to the children’s rooms at home – especially when our daughters were in them. But we are too unskilled in terms of craftsmanship.







Pressure during crossword puzzles

Most of the time, however, they give us a lot of joy and we wish them nothing but the best – which is why their handling needs to be carefully examined. In “Frau im Spiegel” the actor Martin Gruber remembers: “A father once wanted to solve a crossword puzzle with me to get to know each other. He probably thought it was a nice approach, but I’ve never felt so much pressure before.” We imagine poor Gruber sitting there sweating while his potential father-in-law talks to him: “What’s the name of the Franconian hallway? Boy?” We ourselves make it much easier for our daughters’ admirers. First we play a few games of blitz chess with them, then we take them to skeet shooting and then to fight drinking.

Once you get married, it quickly becomes clear whether the choice was right. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, for example, are said to be constantly arguing, claims “Neue Post”, citing a self-evidently anonymous witness: “’She’s angry when he smokes or orders donuts again,’ the insider knows. ‘And he, as soon as she turns on the smoothie blender.’”

Eerily, a blender also plays a role in another “Neue Post” story: “Outburst of anger! Meghan & Harry – She attacked him with a knife”. An “employee” reports: “The Duchess was in the middle of making one of her terrible green smoothies” when the two argued. “She attacked him with the knife in her hand, waving it in front of his face while she screamed at him!” The police then appeared; A photo taken with two US police officers from 2017 serves as evidence. Harry remained unharmed – and yet things ended badly for him: Meghan then finished her terrible smoothie.