E-commerce and the solutions developed by Hefame to help pharmacies adapt to new patient trends were the focus of the talk ‘Hefame use case. How to optimize, simplify and streamline the service to your customers with content management and electronic commerce’, within the event organized by the technology consultancy Seidor, within the framework of the Conde Godó tennis tournament.

The Director of Marketing, Isabel Santos, and the CIO of the cooperative, Víctor Martín, discussed Hefame’s position in the digital world and explained the challenges that led the company to develop e-commerce, fmasonline, as well as projects related to this technological advance for the future.

Santos said that Hefame must make available to pharmacies all the tools they need as SMEs to develop their business, and explained that “we were looking for a hybrid model that would unite the physical and digital world, for which we began by providing them with software to manage all the information of their patients (CRM) as a previous step to develop their electronic commerce”.

The executive recalled that fmasonline offered the pharmacy the possibility of having its own web page, with advanced software that allowed all of them to be integrated into a main software, which is fmasonline, adapted to the sale of advertising medicines and that allows the unified management to make it more competitive in the market. “Thanks to this development, the pharmacy sells through the online channel, without having to worry about boosting its website, stock, assortment or logistics.” The project was launched in 2016 and today there are already more than 1,600 pharmacies (of the 3,000 pharmacies with online sales in our country), with their independent URLs, which are integrated into the platform.

Santos indicates that fmasonline is a “completely sustainable” model, because it uses pharmaceutical distribution logistics to deliver orders to the pharmacy every day. Although through fmasonline customers can choose to receive their order at home, the director explains that “the model especially encourages collection at the pharmacy, taking advantage of its capillarity and its proximity.”

The CIO of the cooperative, Víctor Martín, for his part, highlighted the complexity of the development of fmasonline and specified that “having more than 1,600 standard online pharmacies with their own domains for each one was a technical challenge when it came to managing security and the redirection of orders between the different pieces of the digital architecture of e-commerce«.

The manager explained that “the fmasonline solution was an ecosystem integrated with Hefame’s logistics, through its ERP (software that allows the integrated management of the different areas of the company), and with the ability to manage the relationship with patients that Salesforce provides as CRM (software that allows companies to track interactions with their customers)“.

The strategic objective is to transform fmasonline so that it can grow exponentially in a sustainable and efficient manner, according to the executive. Martín stated: “Our current architecture has allowed us to create the model, consolidate it, and grow to more than 1,600 pharmacies, but now we need to transform ourselves to open the door to exponential growth in terms of volume of operations, pharmacies, and consumers, without it compromise cost, performance, or complexity.”

The CIO explained that, to achieve this goal, the cooperative is committed to developing version 2.0 of the platform hand in hand with the Adobe company: “We chose Adobe Experience Cloud after a detailed and arduous selection process because the strategic requirements are very demanding.” and we needed an e-commerce platform capable of being decentralized so that each pharmacy had its own e-commerce, but that could be managed centrally.”

The CIO stressed that “in addition to e-commerce, Hefame offers pharmacies digital tools that help them improve their interaction with the client/patient”, and that the company continues to “work to innovate and continue incorporating new solutions adapted to the new market trends.