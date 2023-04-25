Accidents | A Swedish research rocket accidentally fell in Norway – Norway considers the incident serious

The rocket fell into the mountains about 40 kilometers away from the planned landing site. Apparently, no one was injured. Norway takes the matter seriously.

Swedish the research rocket accidentally fell on the side of Norway after its flight, report Swedish Space Corporation (SCC), a space technology company owned by the Swedish state.

The rocket was launched on Monday morning at 7:20 a.m. from the Esrange space center in Lapland, Sweden. The rocket “took a slightly longer and westerly flight path than planned and landed 15 kilometers to the side of Norway after the flight,” the company says in its press release.

The rocket fell into the mountains about 40 kilometers away from the planned landing site. According to the Norwegian public broadcasting company NRK, the rocket fell in the area of ​​the municipality of Målselv, a few kilometers away from the Lille Rostavatni lake.

The Esrange space center is surrounded by a large “landing area” of approximately 5,200 square kilometers. The space center is located approximately 45 kilometers east of the central agglomeration of Kiiruna.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident; the landing site is ten kilometers from the nearest population center, SCC’s communications manager Philip Ohlsson told news agency Reuters.

SCC find out why the rocket deviated to Norway instead of its home country. Norway is also investigating the matter.

“Norwegian authorities always take it seriously if something happens on our border without permission. The fall of such a rocket [Norjaan] is a very serious matter that could have caused serious damage,” said a spokesperson for the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Ragnhild Håland Simenstad on Tuesday evening for NRK.

According to him, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received “official” information about the matter from the Swedish authorities.

SCC said in its announcement on Monday that it will remove the rocket scrap. Håland Simenstad points out to NRK that nothing is taken from Norwegian lands without permission.

“We assume this will be respected,” he says.