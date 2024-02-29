Good news arrived for Hector Parra and his closest circle in recent days. And, thanks to the new audience it had this week, the possibility of seeing freedom again slipped to the public figure. The 47-year-old actor He appealed a few months ago and this time everything could have a promising ending for him after his unfortunate stay in prison.

What happened at Héctor Parra's last hearing?

As has been known, Hector Parra had a new hearing this week to analyze the appeal he made together with his defense, in order to dismiss the charges against him: sexual abuse and corruption of minors. It is worth mentioning that the actor was acquitted of the first crime, so he only seeks to clean his image of the second accusation.

“It went very well for us, Mr. Héctor Parra once again expressed his allegations out loud. “He flatly denies having carried out any type of act, any type of abuse, any anomaly against his daughter.”said Héctor's lawyer in a conversation with the media who were present.

Why could Héctor Parra be released from jail after his last hearing?

As handled, Héctor Parra's chances of getting out of prison are very high, since, after having been acquitted of the charge of sexual abuse, all that remains is to set aside the charge of corruption of minors. Samara Ávila, Parra's defense, assured that the intention is clear after having been sentenced irregularly a year ago.

“Our intention as a defense is very clear: we want him to be completely acquitted. We are going for the acquittal of corruption of minors. “The first sentence is not in accordance with the law and Mr. Héctor Parra deserves his freedom,” assured the professional who defends the celebrity.

When could Héctor Parra get out of prison?

Likewise, if the decision made by the court on the crimes charged to Héctor Parra is favorable, this I could be free next weeksince, in 3 days, as indicated by law, the opinion would be provided in a new hearing. “We are going to wait for a resolution, not today, today it has not been resolved yet, it will take us three days as required by law, until Monday at the latest we would be with the sentence”concluded his lawyer.

Why is Héctor Parra in jail?

The Mexican celebrity has been serving a sentence since last year, when He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes of sexual abuse and corruption of minors against his daughter Alexa Hoffmanwho, along with her mother, Ginny Hoffman, denounced him after claiming that he sexually abused her when she was younger.

