Yes concludes the support to Crash Team Rumble as for i new contentwith next week's update being the last in this sense, after which the game will continue to be able to be used but will no longer have any additional new features.
An official message displayed when the title in question is launched makes the matter known: just as we learn that Toys for Bob is leaving Activision and Microsoft to become independent again, the closure of support for Crash Team Rumble is also reported, at least as regards the new content.
The multiplayer action platformer based on the world of Crash will receive one final update next week, with a new Battle Pass which will contain all the content from the previous three seasons freely accessible.
A summary super battle pass
“The March 4, 2024 the final update regarding the contents of Crash Team Rumble will arrive”, reads the official message. “The main game will still be active, players will have access to a Free 500 level battle pass which includes 104 new objects”, it is reported, so essentially the March 4 update will bring the contents of the previous battle passes all together.
“This update will include all battle pass content from Season 1 through 3plus all the rewards that were made available during the events”. With the end of support, purchases through Crash Coin will be eliminated and players will be able to use the coins in their possession to purchase the ability to quickly advance through the battle pass tiers “.
So it will come the shop is deactivated internal, but the remaining coins can still be used to more easily obtain objects within the gigantic battle pass summarizing the three seasons.
Launched in June 2023, Crash Team Rumble never really took off, despite the fair expectations that characterized it, which pushed Activision to end support after less than a year.
#Crash #Team #Rumble #longer #receive #content #week #closes #support
Leave a Reply