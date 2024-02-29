Yes concludes the support to Crash Team Rumble as for i new contentwith next week's update being the last in this sense, after which the game will continue to be able to be used but will no longer have any additional new features.

An official message displayed when the title in question is launched makes the matter known: just as we learn that Toys for Bob is leaving Activision and Microsoft to become independent again, the closure of support for Crash Team Rumble is also reported, at least as regards the new content.

The multiplayer action platformer based on the world of Crash will receive one final update next week, with a new Battle Pass which will contain all the content from the previous three seasons freely accessible.