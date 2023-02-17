The Colombian national team sub-20 It has just finished its participation in the South American, last Sunday, with quotas for the World Cup of the category and the Pan American Games. Right nowl DT Hector Cardenas will begin to prepare for the dispute of that World Cup that starts in May in Indonesia.

One of the controversies that DT Cárdenas has faced in the selected team was due to the absence of the striker in the call for the South American Tomás Ángel, from Atlético Nacional.

Tomás was the great absence from the list, not being taken into account, despite the fact that during the preparatory process for the tournament he was a key player.

At the time the striker, son of the ex-soccer player John Paul AngelHe was surprised by his not calling the selected one.

DT’s initial argument was that Ángel did not enjoy continuity in the purslane club, where he effectively ceased to participate in the previous semester.

Were there problems?

Tomás Ángel scored a double for Nacional in the Super League. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Well, this Friday the issue was stirred up again, first, because of the two goals that Ángel scored to help Nacional win the title of the Super League against Pereira, on Thursday night.

And second, due to the statements that Cárdenas himself gave in which he slips that the striker would have coexistence problems in the under-20 team.



In statements to the ‘Planeta Fútbol’ program on Antena 2, Cárdenas said that he wants Tomás Ángel “to have many more of these presentations because he will not only be visible to Nacional but also to the National Team”, which shows that he would have it in his Radar ahead of the World Cup.

But later, he commented that he recommended the player improve the relationship with his teammates in the Colombian National Team, because “we handle human beings who have emotions and feelings… it is important to strengthen the bonds of friendship,” said the DT in statements reproduced by Antena 2 on their website.

His words leave the question in the air about whether his absence in the South American was due to a bad coexistence within the team.

SPORTS

