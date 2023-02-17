China | A well-known Chinese banker is said to have disappeared, the company’s stock collapsed

According to a source from the Bloomberg news agency, the disappearance of Chinese banker Bao Fan is related to the authorities’ investigation.

17.2. 20:26

Known a Chinese banker Bao Fan has disappeared, several international media reports.

Bao is the CEO and founder of the Chinese financial institution China Renaissance. The company announced late Thursday local time that it has not been able to contact its CEO in recent days.

The announcement of Bao’s disappearance sent China Renaissance’s stock price plummeting. The stock had time to drop by as much as 50 percent during Friday, but was down 28 percent at the end of the trading day.

“The company’s board is not aware of anything that would indicate that Bao’s absence is or might be related to the group’s business or operations,” the company said in its announcement.

News agency Bloomberg says Bao’s disappearance is related to an investigation by Chinese authorities. According to Bloomberg, there are no indications that Bao is the target of the authorities’ actions. According to the news agency’s sources, Bao’s family has been told that he is assisting the authorities in the investigation.

According to Bloomberg’s source, the former head of China Renaissance Cong Lin has been under investigation by the authorities since last September.

Bao the disappearance has increased concerns about the strict line taken by the Chinese authorities in monitoring the country’s technology companies.

According to Bloomberg, the leader’s sudden disappearance has increasingly been a sign of an investigation by the authorities in China. According to the news agency, in several cases the missing person is said to be assisting the authorities in the investigation, and listed companies report that they have lost contact with their manager.

However, according to the news agency, it is unclear whether Bao’s disappearance means an escalation of the Chinese authorities’ surveillance measures in the country’s financial sector.

of California Associate Professor, University of San Diego Victor Shih tells Bloomberg that Bao is known as a skilled deal maker and has extensive networks with the global financial elite.

“Those kinds of people don’t often suddenly get into such serious problems,” Shih tells the news agency.

According to Bloomberg, Bao, who attended the Norwegian School of Economics, has worked as a banker at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

He founded China Renaissance in 2005. According to Bloomberg, he has made the company China’s most important technology-focused investment bank.