Landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in the state of Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, have already left at least 19 dead, including seven children. This was reported by local authorities last Sunday.

Meanwhile, nine people were injured and four are missing. Additionally, some 500 families were left homeless across the state, while more than 500,000 have been forced to evacuate.

The most affected municipalities around São Paulo are Aruja, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha, where several roads and highways were blocked.

Rainfall also caused damage in the north of the state in Varzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jau, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard.

Indeed, the National Center for Disaster Monitoring and Alerts determined that the city of Sao Paulo must remain under alert.

Photograph of the floods today, in Betim (Brazil). At least 10 people died and a hundred more had to leave their homes in the last 24 hours, due to the heavy rains that hit the Minas Gerais region, the second state most affected by the downpours in Brazil in recent weeks, reported this Tuesday the Civil Defense. © Thomas Santos / EFE

Sao Paulo allocates economic aid to the affected municipalities

Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, who will be a candidate in the presidential elections in October, flew over the affected areas in a helicopter last Sunday.

The official announced that he had authorized 15 million reais (2.79 million US dollars) to be used to help municipalities affected by torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the federal government promised to continue monitoring the situation through a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development.

The strong storm hits Brazil from the end of 2021

Although storms are common between the months of December and March, they have intensified in recent years.

Between late 2021 and early 2022, heavy rains caused flooding in the state of Minas Gerais, leaving 19 fatalities.

This phenomenon also threatened to delay harvests in the Midwest and forced a short-term suspension of mining operations.

Meanwhile in Bahia, heavy rainfall killed some 30 people. In addition, several cities were flooded, for which almost 100,000 people had to evacuate.

With EFE, AP and Reuters