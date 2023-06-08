This Wednesday afternoon, heavy rains were recorded in 14 municipalities of Mexico City and some municipalities of the Mexico statewhich caused the dRío Hondo overflow in Naucalpanaffecting the colonies of El Conde and Echegaray.

In this regard, the government of Naucalpan reported that Tonight’s rains caused flooding in several avenues of the municipality such as Periférico Norte, Echegaray or in the Cuatro Caminos Metro Zone.

“In that place, the water managed to enter the corridors of the Metro facilities, which corresponds to Line 2, which runs to Taxqueña,” the authorities reported in a statement.

In several videos shared on social networks, you can see the currents of the Río Hondo overflowing into the streets of Naucalpan.

Likewise, it was reported that the levels reached by the water caused some cars to get stuckas happened at the intersection of Periférico and Primero de Mayo.

Before the rains, the state government of the State of Mexico activated 28 relief camps distributed throughout the entity as part of the work of Grupo Tláloc.

In Ecatepec, the heavy rains caused intense flooding, so here we present some road alternatives in case you go to Mexico City:

Mexico-Pachuca highway

Mexican Foreign Circuit

Carlos Hank Gonzalez Avenue

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) activated the alert reported in 14 of the 16 demarcations of the Mexican capital: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.