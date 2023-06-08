Electoral political polls today June 8, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – In the last few days there has been nothing but the farewell of Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata to Rai: a subject on which Italians have a very precise opinion as demonstrated by the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Ipsos for the program On Tuesday.

The institute directed by Nando Pagnoncelli asked the champion the following question “Losing Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata for Rai is it?”.

49%, or the majority of those interviewed, believe that the farewell of the two conductors is “damage” for state television. 30 percent, on the other hand, think it’s an advantage, while 21 percent don’t have an opinion on the matter or don’t answer the question.

