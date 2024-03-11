Civil protection issues recommendations to the llegacy of the heat wave to Michoacán. According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Michoacán will be affected by a very hot environment this Monday, with thermometers marking between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The arrival of extreme heat to Michoacan could cause health problems such as heat stroke, fainting, dehydration and even heat strokewhich is why the authorities issue recommendations to take care of ourselves.

Given the rise in temperatures in Michoacanthe State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) has launched an alert and urges us to take precautions to avoid greater evils. What should we do?

Tips to survive the extreme heat of Michoacán

– Avoid strong sun: Between 11 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, it is better to protect yourself from the sun.

– Wear light and light clothing: Opt for loose, light-colored clothing to keep your body cool.

– Hydrate yourself!: Even if you don't feel thirsty, drink water constantly to avoid dehydration.

– Take care of your diet: Prioritize fresh foods, fruits and vegetables to stay well nourished.

– Look for shade and freshness: Whenever possible, stay in cool, shaded places.

– Protect yourself from the sun: Use sunscreen with a minimum protection factor of 15 and accessories such as sunglasses and hats.

– Take care of the most vulnerable: Pay special attention to children, the elderly, the chronically ill and don't forget your pets!

– Emergency 911: In any risky situation, do not hesitate to call 911 for help.

State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) of Michoacán

With these simple measures, we can face the heat wave that is coming in Michoacan. Remember, your safety and that of your family is the most important thing. Let's take care of the heat and stay cool!