A earthquake of magnitude 2.5 shook the area near Vesuvius once again at 7.09pm today. The shock was distinctly felt by the population of Naples and province, triggering a wave of reports on social networks. The situation at the Campi Flegrei which has been monitored for weeks is undoubtedly a source of further concern regarding the various seismic events in the area, which have intensified in recent times.

According to data from the Vesuvian Observatory, the epicenter of the earthquake is located inVesuvius area, excluding the Campi Flegrei area. Therefore, on this occasion we are not talking about the area (also volcanic, in depth) near Pozzuoli, but about the Neapolitan volcano par excellence. Vesuvius, on the other hand, represents one of the most monitored seismic intensity areas in Europe, together with the area of ​​the Strait of Messina, the one which, in fact, insists near the Aeolian Islands and Etna, the most active and highest volcano of Europe.

The shock was felt with greater intensity in the central area of ​​Naples, but it was also felt in several municipalities in the province. At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things, no news has been received from Naples and neighboring municipalities of any consequence of the earthquake.

The earthquake has caused concern among the population, who remember the tragic eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD (the one that buried the population of Pompeii, making the location immortal together with Herculaneum)

The competent authorities are monitoring the situation and invite citizens to remain calm. Various areas of Southern Italy (but in general the entire peninsula) present ahigh seismicity. This is why it is essential to follow the safety regulations in the event of an earthquake and take shelter where possible when you feel the arrival of an unusual movement. The Campi Flegrei are a nearby example of high (and historical) seismicity. Also in this case the case is being carefully followed, monitoring day by day.