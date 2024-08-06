It was just a break. The record heat that is characterizing this summer of 2024 is on the rise and in Italy the maximum alert for heat waves returns, after a start of the week of partial respite from the heat. The red dots (risk level 3) reappear in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, expected for tomorrow Thursday 8 August in Rome and Perugia.

On the same day, 6 cities will have an orange dot (alert 2): Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina and Rieti. Same risk level for 5 cities today, August 7 (Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia and Rome), out of the 27 monitored provincial capitals.