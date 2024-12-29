The traditional club TV Großwallstadt has reacted to the ongoing decline and presented the first entry in Yessine Meddeb. The 24-year-old left-hander comes from the third division team S3L, a syndicate around the former German runner-up SG Leutershausen. The left-hander signed in Großwallstadt until June 2027 and will share the position in the right back with Max Horner and Stefan Salger.

The signing was originally planned for the summer of 2025, but due to recent personnel developments, the former European Cup winner was forced to act immediately. In addition to many injury-related absences in the first half of the season, the TVG recently lost its captain, Nils Kretschmer was suspended from the handball Bundesliga due to suspected doping and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Meddeb has been under contract with SG Leutershausen since 2022 and was a key player in his position there, as well as in the newly founded syndicate. He now wants to take the next step in his career in Großwallstadt: “It’s a great opportunity to develop myself further and make my contribution,” said Meddeb. Sports director Michael Spatz had been focusing on the backcourt player for a long time and was forced to act quickly given the personnel problems: “With Yessine we have gained a versatile player who will help us on the offensive.”

Coach André Lohrbach sees Meddeb as an important reinforcement: “Yessine is a player who will help us a lot both offensively and defensively. He has very good throwing technique, is strong in one-on-one games and will increase our flexibility in the backcourt.”

Of course, not all of TVG’s problems have been solved with Meddeb; according to Spatz, they are in intensive discussions to further strengthen the squad. There is a need for action, especially in the left backfield, after Kretschmer’s loss.