It has been revealed that Netflix suffered a major leak in the last few hours. This time, videos related to three anime for the next season have already begun to appear online. We are talking about the remake of Ranma 1/2, Dandadan and Mononoke the Movie.

Although it is not entirely clear how this leak came about at the moment, since it has been pointed to an attack on a dubbing studio, Netflix and the theft of information at an anime convention, We know that the first looks at these three anime are already circulating online.

In general, the openings of the remake of Ranma 1/2and Dandadan , offering a clear idea of ​​the type of products that are on the way. That’s not all, as supposedly, complete episodes of these three anime are also in the hands of a select group of people and, although they are not currently online, it is likely that they will soon be released ahead of time.

Considering that the remake of Ranma 1/2 will be available on Netflix starting October 5ththere is still some time before we see the final product. In the case of Dandadanthe wait is almost over, as its release is planned for August 31. Finally, Mononoke the MovieWe know a new movie is on the way, but no additional information has been shared at this time.

Let us remember that these leaks represent a work that is still in development, so we will probably see a number of changes when the final products are available. In related topics, you can learn more about the anime of Ranma 1/2 here. Likewise, here you can learn more about Dandadan.

After seeing the leaks, I can’t wait to watch these two anime. Dandadan It’s probably one of my favorite mangas, and I can’t wait to see how Science Saru works with this property, and the same can be said for Ranma 1/2 and MAPPA.

Via: Anime Trends