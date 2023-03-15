Blizzard has just announced the arrival of a new expansion for its card game hearthstone which is called “Festival of Legends”.

Within hearthstoneFestival of Legends is a huge music festival that takes place at The Thousand Needles. This expansion comes with a not inconsiderable amount of 145 new cards and is made up of musicians, artists, writers, “pull cables” and other elements to put together a musical huateque.

Now, one of the new mechanics that comes with this expansion is Finale. If you deplete your remaining mana with a Grand Finale card, you’ll get a bonus that makes turn end have something special.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, each class comes with unique cards, a legendary musician and song, as well as an instrument which you can choose to use as a weapon. To give you a better idea, the Paladin loves the disco, while the Warrior is a rock star. There are all kinds of genres and that is what brings the most diversity to the gaming experience.

We also recommend: Blizzard celebrates that Hearthstone exceeded 100 million players

The minions have a new meaning in Hearthstone Festival of Legends

There’s a new type of minion in Hearthstone: soloists. Ideally, you should use them when you don’t have other creatures on the battlefield to do their job. With them came new spells that offer new strategy. For example, you can give a +4 to two random minions or hold one turn to give a +2 to four.

On the other hand, fans will have the opportunity to listen to the metal band called ETC. They make the gaming experience feel even more musical, which is certainly entertaining. Now, when does this new expansion come out? It will arrive from April, but without a date to be confirmed.

Source: Blizzard

Priests will have a new feature called overheal which comes with this expansion and causes minions, when activated, to have a special effect when healed above their maximum health.

To that we must add that there will be a limited time event that will take place two weeks later after launch, of course, when it happens.

A couple of details to get excited about

Leo Robles from Blizzard told us that there are a couple of things that he is very excited about in this new expansion from Blizzard, one of them is the ETC Band Manager. Your letter is completely new. When building your deck, put 3 sub cards under it and when you play it, it will be revealed from them.

Another mechanic that they put a lot of effort into has to do with a free card that comes with the announcement of the expansion and that’s something they worked on. Additionally, we have a new event system that comes with Hearthstone’s Festival of Legends.

The goal is for people to experience, through the card game, what it means to be in a band. All this accompanied by the different musical genres that are accompanied by the classes.

What do you think of this new expansion? It excites you? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and join our community in discord.