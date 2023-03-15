The interpreter marisolwho days ago was very concerned about the situation that her mother who lives in the province of Lambayeque has been experiencing, decided to take action in the face of the crisis that the people of the north are going through due to the heavy rains and brought non-perishable food to the affected families due to the strong weather phenomenon.

Accompanied by her work team, the singer of “La escobita” arrived at the place carrying bags of groceries. “There is no water, there is no electricity, please, president and congressmen, come to my town of Íllimo. The people have lost everything, their houses and their crops. They say they are cooking with rainwater and that cannot be done.” be possible,” said the artist while making a request to the authorities.