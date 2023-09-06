The ‘Month of the heart’ is back today, an initiative now in its seventh edition with free check-ups on cardiovascular risks in Rome and online on Enel X thanks to the collaboration between Danacol and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The calendar is enriched by free cholesterol measurements in the pharmacy and an event with my-personaltrainer.it. The month of prevention will close with the Longevity Run in Rome on 15 October and the Mille Mila Bici in Milan on 22 October. Also on air today is the new ‘Stay Alive’ advertising campaign launched by Danacol and the Gemelli hospital in Rome, starring the singer Elio to the tune of the famous Bee Gees hit. The music was chosen for the fitting peculiarity of following a rhythm of 103 beats per minute (Bpm). This very song has been proposed, starting from the United States, as a “mental rhythm” to guide rescuers to perform cardiac massage with the right frequency which, in fact, must be 100-120 Bpm.

The prevention calendar was illustrated today in Milan at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, in the presence of Marco Elefanti, director general of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation Irccs Rome; Francesco Landi, director of the Department of Aging, Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome and Full Professor of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart; Fabrizio Gavelli, president and managing director of Danone Italy & Greece, and Jordi Guitart Clermont, marketing director of Danone Italy & Greece. Objective of the Stay Alive campaign: to make Italians aware of the prevention of cardiovascular risks, through an articulated communication plan that sees Elio as the protagonist, following last year’s success.

In recent years – it emerged from the meeting – the awareness of cardiovascular risks of Italians over 35 has increased, according to a Gfk research which relates a 2012 study with today’s data. According to the Gfk research commissioned by Danacol, 31% of those interviewed know they have a cholesterol level below 199 mg/dl, since in 2012 it was 55% lower; those who have a high cholesterol level drop by 8% (200-239 mg + over 240mg + I don’t know exactly, but I know it’s high). The ranking of activities in the management of cholesterol sees the first places: I periodically do blood tests; I have a healthy and balanced diet; I take specific medicines on prescription; I keep my weight under control; I avoid excesses in drinking, eating, smoking.

“Undoubtedly over time and continuous information, people have internalized the correct behaviors and the need to control themselves in order to have a healthier lifestyle,” says Gavelli. “Gfk’s research tells us that with the increase in awareness and controls, also thanks to the many prevention campaigns, including ours – he underlines – people feel safer. We at Danone, with the Danacol brand, understand how much it is important to carry out checks for one’s health and this is why having an important partner like Gemini honors us and makes us engage more and more in an anti-cholesterol campaign with free check-ups that we hope, thanks to Elio’s sympathy and energy , help us to spread the fundamental message of prevention as much as possible”.

“This consolidated collaboration of the doctors and researchers of the Gemelli Polyclinic and the Catholic University with Danone has a real impact on people in the prevention of cardiovascular risk – highlights Elefanti – We strongly feel the responsibility of providing correct medical information and health education; popular initiatives such as this allow to reach a wide audience of people, having an important social impact in the promotion of public health”.

Prevention is confirmed as a “winning choice to protect people’s health. This new edition of Heart Month – remarked Landi – offers us a great opportunity to reaffirm its importance, as well as to collect very useful clinical data on the lifestyles of the population. To achieve longevity in good health we also know that adherence to a diet based on the Mediterranean diet is an effective weapon to combat high cholesterol which is confirmed as one of the main cardiovascular risk factors.Thanks to this campaign, we are confident that we will raise awareness of the individual and social value of cultivating healthy lifestyles”.

During the three weekends from 22 September to 7 October, free check-ups will be offered in Rome by a team of doctors coordinated by Landi. Screenings can be booked on the website www.danacol.it/mese-del-cuore. The doctors will perform the measurement of the 7 cardiovascular risk factors: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol values, body mass index, together with the evaluation of lifestyle (for example, smoking), eating habits and some functional performance parameters ( such as muscle strength). At the end of the visit, the participants will be issued a form containing the results of the assessments carried out, accompanied by advice and recommendations for a correct lifestyle.

This year’s novelty – reads a note – is the possibility of following a completely digital wellness journey through Smart Assistance e-Well Digital, the application developed by Enel X that allows you to improve your lifestyle with the support from the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic. The course includes an initial digital check-up with the compilation of a self-profiling questionnaire and the measurement of some vital parameters through tests guided by video tutorials; the data collected will allow doctors to create a personalized program, which includes a tailor-made fitness plan and the monitoring of several key areas for the reduction of health risk factors such as smoking, stress and sleep. “The wellness program – concludes Landi – will be assigned during the video consultation in the App, which allows a direct comparison with the teams of the Gemelli Hospital wherever you are”.