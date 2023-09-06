Cypher 007 is the new game of James Bond coming to the platform Apple Arcade next 29 September, as confirmed by the trailer released for the occasion by Tilting Point Games.
Waiting for new information on IO Interactive’s 007, the famous secret agent therefore arrives on the devices iOS with an interesting action stealth experience in which he will face again the SPECTER and its emissaries.
The first details about the game
The story behind Cypher 007 sees Bond trapped in a sort of mental prison created by the criminal genius Blofeld, a prison from which we will obviously have to try to escape to prevent SPECTER from taking advantage of our absence and carrying out an attack on a global scale.
To help us during the adventure we will find some of the historical supporting characters of the character created by Ian Fleming, such as Q, M and Miss Moneypenny. Finally, there will be an online sector in which we will be able to challenge other agents from all over the world.
