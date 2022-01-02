M.an sees and hears it again and again: people no longer really know who they can trust. Is the guy with the funny hat on Youtube really not qualified to make epidemiological forecasts? With the heart leaves you know that you can hardly trust them in general, that is culturally practiced to some extent – and sometimes they are just very well informed. A contradiction that confused us this week: Many magazines unanimously reported that the Dutch Crown Princess Amalia now has a German friend, the son of an entrepreneur from Westphalia. The eighteen-year-old and the nineteen-year-old are said to have walked together in New York holding hands. There are photos of it, everything seems plausible, but: Isebrand? Is the young man’s name Isebrand? With first name? Who should believe that?

Verona Pooth is also amazed at her growing son, because Diego now lives in a sports academy in Florida. His rooms do not quite meet maternal standards: “Diego apparently feels very comfortable with neon light and without the chance to open the window,” Pooth is quoted in Das Neue Blatt. But you know that eighteen-year-old boys attach great importance to subtle light and fresh air.

Just not too much love

Actress Barbara Wussow also has a full parental perspective, as she reports in an interview with Bunte: “I am very generous and overflow my children with love. Thank god my husband is the corrective. He’s strict, but at the same time loving. “The” children “are sixteen and twenty-three years old, and one can really only be relieved that the twenty-three year old experiences strictness and not always just love. God knows what else will become of that.

In the end he might use the word “cool”, which actor Max von Thun does not find so great with his eight-year-old son Leo. In Bunte he talks about his children’s books, because “there is a king who says words like ‘brilliant’ and ‘delicate’, all alternatives for ‘cool’. Leo then said to a friend that lunch was ‘delicious’ ”. Applause, applause, all of Prenzlauer Berg is sure to have tears of emotion in their eyes at this anecdote.

We praise each other parents who also make it easy for themselves. Like Matthias Reim, 64, and his girlfriend Christin, who is exactly half his age, whose last name is unfortunately not included in the Freizeit Revue: The two want to buy an electric stroller that drives and rocks itself. You just have to let the technology work for you, especially in old age, when not everyone has the energy of Iris Berben, who lives “wonderfully crazy”, as Das Neue Blatt says.



Wonderfully crazy: Iris Berben sometimes doesn’t set an alarm clock.

Image: dpa



Namely like this: “When the appointment calendar isn’t so full, the movie star likes to sleep late.” . She also likes to have guests: “When the actress serves dishes, there is a seating arrangement and no one is allowed to help clearing things up.” Wonderfully crazy!

Always just shopping

But if someone is really casual, it’s not right either. Moderator Barbara Schöneberger, a regular in the Herzblättern, is dumped quite punishingly by Die Zwei: “Money chaos! Is it not under control? ”Somebody speculates how“ a relaxed evening could look like in the Schöneberger house: Put this item in the virtual shopping cart, bang, that too – oh, the price, well, I’ll treat myself to that! ”Hers too They hardly check account movements, just look at the sum. Fortunately, we learn at the gala that Schöneberger is saving money elsewhere, namely “as a chicken mom at the gates of Berlin”. Well, one can argue about whether it is worth buying a house in the country so that you don’t need eggs from the shop.



No time to inherit: James Bond actor Daniel Craig prefers to spend his money while he is alive.

Image: AP



But you can also take the wisdom of actor Daniel Craig to heart, who announced just a few pages earlier that his daughters would not inherit anything from him, because he considers the inheritance to be tasteless. “My philosophy is: Get rid of the money or give it away before you leave.” In Germany, we celebrity professionals know this statement as the “Gunter Gabriel Theorem”, but when it comes from an international star, it is much more glamorous .

Like soccer player Rúrik Gíslason, who, according to Bunte, secretly lives with his “Let’s Dance” rival Valentina Pahde. Freizeit Revue absolutely wanted to take up this topic and therefore provides information from the real estate agent who is selling the apartments in this new building. “Three-layer floorboards made of oiled oak” raves the paper, and “floor-to-ceiling windows”. Unfortunately, the information ran out, which is why it is suggested in the caption that the couple could cook “Icelandic specialties” in the ultra-modern kitchen. What Freizeit Revue hides: Valentina will be delighted with the traditional Hrútspungar. These are mutton testicles, served in whey or gelatin.