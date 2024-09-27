On the occasion of World Heart Day, on 29 September, off Largo dei Lombardi in the heart of Rome, from 11am to 3pm it will be possible to carry out free cardiological screenings made available by Federlazio with blood pressure control, heart rate, single-lead echocardiogram, heart rate measurement respiratory rate. The initiative ‘Let’s free circulation from cholesterol’, which will open with a nice flash-mob, is organized by Daiichi Sankyo Italia, with the patronage of the Association for the fight against cerebral stroke (Alice Italia Odv), National Coordination of Associations of the heart (Conacuore Odv), Italian Foundation for the Heart (Fipc), Italian Society for the Study of Atherosclerosis (Sisa), and the support of Roma Capitale.

In the stand dedicated to the sponsoring associations – a note informs – the ‘Cardiovascular health diary’ will also be distributed and useful information material to help recognize the first symptoms of stroke, to understand what the optimal levels of LDL cholesterol are, to depending on the cardiovascular risk, useful advice for correcting lifestyle, the first among the modifiable cerebro-cardiovascular risk factors.