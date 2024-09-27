Three signs to take to intervene in case of heart problems, including heart attack. “Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of death in the adult population. In 7 out of 10 cases it is possible to prevent them thanks to prevention and scientific progress. However, few people know that 3 are the main symptoms, the so-called ‘red flags’ an alarm that should never be underestimated, on the contrary”, Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome, tells Adnkronos Salute, in view of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on 29 September. Objective: to inform and raise awareness among citizens about the importance of taking care of their heart to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The 3 alarm bells

In case of palpitations (and therefore arrhythmias), dizziness with the sensation of falling and pain in the center of the chest, you should visit the cardiologist without wasting time”.

The hearts of Italians “are in good health – assures Rebuzzi – compared to the populations of Western countries such as the United States. And this is because we are ‘pink jerseys’ for nutrition, we like the Mediterranean diet and then because we take life with more lightness. However, we are ‘black jersey’ for sport”.

What needs to be done to prevent the risk

“We do little physical activity despite knowing that a sedentary lifestyle is one of the modifiable risk factors, as it is linked to habits and lifestyles, together with smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs. Factors which, in turn, can cause diseases that affect heart health. That is, obesity, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hyperglycemia, hypertension”, says Rebuzzi.

To protect the health of the heart and blood vessels, “in addition to modifying incorrect habits such as abolishing smoking, alcohol, drugs and keeping the levels of LDL, the so-called ‘bad’ cholesterol, and blood sugar under control – warns Rebuzzi – it is essential to movement”.

How much movement needs to be done

“Just walk 5 km every day or do physical activity for 30-45 minutes at least 3 times a week. Then check your blood pressure: men must be careful after the age of 40 and women when they are in menopause” , says the professor.

“For those who are healthy, a check-up should be carried out once a year – recommends the specialist – or every 4 months if you have risk factors, including family members with cardiovascular problems”.