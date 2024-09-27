Other passengers on the bus were also injured due to the extent of the sudden braking of the bus

Sometimes we find ourselves reading about very bad news related to road accidents, sometimes dramatic, which also take young lives with them. Usually the weekend brings the worst events in our massacres, often due to alcohol and distracted driving. Other accidents, whether light or heavy vehicles, cars or buses, however, are real accidents fatalitywhere an unfortunate series of events leads to an unexpected tragedy.

What happened this morning, Friday 27 September, in Montesilvano, truly has the characteristics of one of those fatally unfortunate series. We are in the province of Pescara, here a bus passenger he lost his life following a dramatic fall.

A “simple” fall would have been enough to take the life of a man who was traveling in the vehicle. The bus, belonging to the regional company Tua, had to brake sharply near a roundabout. This apparently harmless event instead generated another much more painful secondary event.

It happens, in fact, that when many people are on board a vehicle, even if heavy, such as a public transport bus, the vehicle can transform into a real deadly trap. Traveling standing is usually very limited by the regulations of public and private transport companies, precisely because of the danger that can be encountered.

In fact, the bus had to stop violently after a car suddenly emerged from a side street. There victima 66-year-old man resident in Brescia, was standing at the time of the impact and, according to what was reported by ‘Il Pescara’, he violently hit his head against the fire extinguishers on board the vehicle.

Also other passengers on the bus they would have been injured precisely due to the extent of the sudden braking of the vehicle. The 118 emergency services and local police officers intervened at the scene of the accident and are investigating the dynamics of the incident. The magistrate, as usual in this type of situation, ordered the seizure of the bus for further investigations.