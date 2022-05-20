“Medical training does not exist, if anything there is surgical training because surgery is constantly evolving, so you need to have a course of study without ever forgetting to always protect the patient. Each surgical innovation obviously involves complications, which we cannot know before. For this reason it is first of all necessary to support and protect the patient and, consequently, to make it very quickly that these new knowledge, these new skills, are made available to patients “.

Thus Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society, on the sidelines of the 19th International Soi Congress which dedicated a focus of 2 days to live eye surgery.

“Italian eye surgery is among the best in the world – he pointed out – This is why we wanted to dedicate 2 days to our great ability, a model that is taken up and copied not only in Italy. We are faced with something extraordinary, a revolution available to people, who are our main objective. But let’s be clear, the preparation of the patient for surgery must be done one month in advance “.