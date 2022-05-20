They used the fairy tale metaphor as a storytelling tool to talk about the disease: 12 stories and a podcast were born. This is the path of 11 patient associations that participated in the third edition of Nimp project – Novartis Influencer Masterclass for Patientsa Novartis project carried out this year in collaboration with Holden school of Turin.

Next Wednesday May 25at the end of the Nimp ‘Our voices matter: storytelling tools and techniques’ path, there is an online event that will be broadcast at 5.30 pm in live streaming on the web channels of Adnkronos and on the Facebook profile of Adnkronos and Allies for Health. Will be present: Filippo Losito, teacher of the Holden School; Alessandra Rosabianca, psychologist-psychotherapist; Martina Vianovi, actress and collaborator of Scuola Holden; Anna Zaghi, Patient Engagement Manager, Novartis.

The Novartis Nimp project, the training master for patient associations, was created to respond to patients’ need to communicate effectively with public opinion, clinicians and institutions. The third edition, which has just ended, has given importance to the patient’s voice, as the title itself says ‘Our voice matter’. Thanks to the collaboration with the Holden School of Turin, i patients developed a path based on analysis and narrationon storytelling, on a new way to think, to tell and tell themselves through fairy tales.

In recent months, the patients of the 11 associations of different therapeutic areas have learned to tell themselves by revisiting fairy tales that have become a podcast, the first, of stories, in which we talk about diseases and which will be presented during the online event on the 25th. May, broadcast live on the web channels of Adnkronos and on the Facebook profile of Adnkronos and Aleati per la Salute (http://adnk.news/buonasalute; https://www.facebook.com/alleatiperlasalute/; https: // it-it.facebook.com/AenziaAdnKronos/)