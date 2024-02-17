Thus Annalisa Mandorino, general secretary of Active Citizenship, in Bari, on the sidelines of the conference organized by the Ministry of Health on 'A great commitment to health'

“Obviously we place our hope on the national health service, both for the future but also in the present. We know that there are many spaces for innovation and we are confident that this innovation will be seized and that there will also be significant investments not only of economic resources but also in terms of thought, instruments and technologies available to healthcare”. Annalisa Mandorino, general secretary of Active Citizenship, said this in Bari, on the sidelines of the conference organized by the Ministry of Health on 'A great commitment to health'. “It is obvious – he added – that at this moment citizens often find themselves having to deal with a present that still shows critical issues, first of all the great issue of waiting lists about which we continue to receive reports and which fortunately we are sure that the minister has it among his priorities and therefore it will be addressed in the best way, obviously together with the regions with regards to territorial planning”.