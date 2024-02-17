Millions of people in the world dream of the possibility of working in the United States to earn dollars and have a better quality of life, in addition to supporting their families. The process to obtain a permit and work legally in the North American country involves meeting certain requirements, Also wait for the response. But what if that happens if authorization is obtained, but there is an error in the document. That happened to a user on TikTok who shared his curious story.

Samuel Caicedo, with the TikTok account @samuelcaicedo53, shared a video on the social network in which you can read “when you get your work permit”, accompanied by a United States flag and a Colombian flag. While in the images you can see him while he opened the letter you received from the labor authorities. However, according to him, the document had a significant error.

“I already received my work permit. But now how do I tell my boss that I want to work with my real name, My name is not Messi Ronaldo Junior. What chicharrón, I applied with Mickey Mouse. No, that man is not going to understand me. And when the migra calls me, what,” he expressed. Clearly, it is a joking video in which the Colombian mocks his status in the United States.

It is because of that Among the more than 100 comments on his publication, many share their story of how they obtained their work permit, while others ask him to explain how he achieved this procedure, which he does in a second video.

Colombian explains what the process was to obtain his work permit in the United States

Following user requests for Share the process you followed to obtain your work permit in the United States, the user

He made a second video for the TikTok community in which the first thing he did was make it clear that he is not an expert in immigration processes, he only decided to talk about his own experience.

He mentioned that He entered the United States a year and a half ago, and when he did, they told him that had to process the asylum application before completing one year in the country, that if he didn't do it he would face consequences. So, the first thing he thought was to hire a lawyer, but after investigating he realized that he could not afford it.

During his investigation he learned about a immigration paralegal, that is, a program through which help is provided to migrants so that they know and use the laws of the United States in their favor. She got in touch, told them her case and all her information.

After the first part of the process, he received the I-797C document through which he was also able to obtain his license. In that paper were the details so that, in two weeks, he would appear for an appointment to have his biometric data taken. After that He had to wait 180 days after which he received a notification to start his application and obtain his work permit.

Contacted again the immigration paralegal and they were in charge of carrying out the process to request the work permit and the social security card he received fifteen days later. She further shared that during the entire process she spent around US$1,300.