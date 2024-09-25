“I came to this Uap initiative because I have been following this issue for some time. I believe that everyone should do their job. I respect and have an extremely positive opinion of the activity of pharmacies, however, if the analysis laboratory must have so many checks and inspections to carry out its activities, and if someone wants to do a similar activity, this must have the same requirements and undergo the same procedure”. With these statements, Maurizio Gasparri, senator, spoke on the sidelines of the national demonstration to protect private accredited facilities for efficient and safe healthcare at the service of the citizen, promoted by Uap – National Union of Ambulatory, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, which brought together the entire sector in Rome to defend the professional dignity of the private sector.